Northern governors meet over insecurity, VAT, open grazing

Governors of the 19 Northern states in the country are currently in a closed-door meeting in Kaduna over the level of insecurity bedevilling the region as well as the controversial Value Added Tax (VAT) and open grazing which has been on the front burner of discourse in recent times.

Declaring the meeting open in Kaduna on Monday, the Chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong said the meeting is also expected to deliberate on the peace, progress, and development of the region and the nation at large.

“You will recall that we met here in February this year to look at a wide range of issues concerning the well-being of our people. The meeting held at this…