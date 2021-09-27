Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing suspends Damian Okafor as youth leader

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide – Youth Wing, rose from an emergency meeting in Enugu State, wherein they deliberated on some salient issues affecting the organization, Igboland and Nigeria generally.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting which was signed by Nazi Chika Art Adiele, the National Publicity Secretary, the group said it intended to “keep abreast the general public and relevant authorities of some developments within the Wing, as follows:

“That following a properly convened National Executive Committeewoman meeting of the Wing, a Vote of No Confidence was passed on the former leader of the wing, Engr. Damian Okafor, and he was consequently suspended…