Police covering Ebubeagu’s excesses in Ebonyi ― Senator Ogba

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and Senator representing Ebonyi North zone at the National Assembly, Chief Obinna Ogba, has accused police of covering the excesses of Ebubeagu security outfit in the state.

Ogba stated this in Abakaliki while addressing journalists during the just concluded PDP ward congresses in the state.

Ogba, who said the security outfit was constituted to attack opposition faithful in the state, maintained that irrespective of the attack, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will still defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state come 2023 general election.

“We are not afraid of anybody. We made our fears open that this Ebubeagu is…