Rite Foods partners Lagos govt to curb environment pollution

SEERBIT has announced it is partnering with Wix, a leading global SaaS platform to create, manage and grow an online presence, to empower and scale eCommerce businesses in Africa.

SeerBit is a product of Centric Gateway – an innovative Pan-African tech solutions company enabling seamless and secure payments across East and West Africa.

This collaboration makes SeerBit a payment gateway for Wix on the African continent, processing payments in local currencies, and giving unfettered access to African businesses to build their unique online presence. This integration will further empower the continent as Sub-Saharan Africa is on track to become one of the fastest-growing payment markets in…