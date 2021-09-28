Baba Ijesha defiled 14-yr-old minor, child forensic interview expert tells court

A child forensic interview expert, Mrs Anike Ajayi-Kayode, on Tuesday, narrated before an Ikeja Special Offences Court how Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James (alias Baba Ijesha), allegedly groomed and defiled a minor (name withheld).

Ajayi-Kayode is the Executive Director of the Cece Yara Foundation, a non-governmental organisation founded to prevent child sexual abuse and provide emergency intervention for children.

Testifying as the third prosecution witness, Ajayi-Kayode told the court that she was a certified child forensic interview specialist.

She said she had participated in over 25 child forensic interviews.

Led in evidence by Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, Lagos State Director of Public…