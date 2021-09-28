BREAKING: Petroleum tanker drivers to begin strike Oct 8

The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has resolved to begin strike on October 8 if the Federal Government fails to meet their three demands.

The National Chairman of the Union, Otunba Salman Oladiti made this disclosure exclusively known to Tribune Online, on Monday.

Otunba Oladiti stated that the Federal Government should reconstruct all the bad portions of the roads, enhance the enforcement of 45,000 loading capacity and ensure all trucks have safety valve devices.

The comrade stated that bad roads, operating above the mandated carrying capacity and lack of safety valve devices are the major causes of road accidents…