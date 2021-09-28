Developers of Alaro City partner Lagos to tackle maternal, infant mortality

Efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in Lagos State have received a boost through a partnership between the developers of Alaro City and the Lagos State Office of Civic Engagement, whose Mother, Infant and Child (MICH) Program provides disadvantaged pregnant women in the state with nutritious food items to improve the health of the mother and aid the brain development of the child.

The MICH Program, which was flagged off in July 2020 by First Lady Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, provides pregnant women in all the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas of the state with basic food items during and after pregnancy and delivery.

It targets less privileged and…