Emir of Dass stresses need for better remuneration, adequate security cover for working Journalists in Nigeria

Emir of Dass, Alh Usman Bilyaminu Othman has stressed the need for working Journalists in the country to be adequately remunerated by their employers in order to be able to perform their responsibilities with fairness and objectivity.

The Emir made the call while addressing members of the Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ) who paid him homage in his Palace in Dass to brief him on the preparations for the 2020 Press Week.

Usman Bilyamin Othman also called on security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure that Journalists are adequately protected while going about performing their professional function of seeking out stories to dish out to the general public.

The…