FCT minister tasks stakeholders to overtake Lagos in IGR

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, on Tuesday, charged all stakeholders involved in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) within the FCT to collaborate towards improving revenue in the nation’s capital and surpass Lagos State in terms of IGR.

Bello gave the charge while delivering a keynote address at a stakeholders retreat titled “Towards a Harmonized Revenue Management Framework in the FCT” at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

While underscoring the need for the FCT to up revenue generation, Bello said: “In a nutshell, the FCT is not faring badly, but it is not yet uhuru because we are performing far below our set expectations in terms of…