FG working to achieve safer, more secured Nigeria ― Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Arẹgbẹsọla has reassured Nigerians that the Federal Government is working hard with critical stakeholders to achieve a safer and more secured country.

Arẹgbẹsọla who spoke on Tuesday in Abuja while declaring open stakeholders’ summit of protection of national assets and infrastructure, said the event could not have come at a better time when the nation is going through enormous security challenges,

He lamented that the threats to the national assets and infrastructure continue to excalate because of the situation of insecurity in the country.

“The good news is, this administration is totally committed to rooting out every threat to the…