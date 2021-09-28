Government officials demolish public library named after Saraki

A public library in the Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State has been demolished by government officials on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the community library, located at Kuntu area, Agbo-Oba in the Ilorin metropolis and named after the former Senate Leader, late Dr Olusola Saraki, was demolished by officials of government.

It was also gathered that the library was built in the year 2000 by the administration of late Alhaji Gafar Mogaji of Ilorin West local government council area of the state.

It was also reported that students of the University of Ilorin, Kwara State Polytechnic and students of secondary schools had made use of the library since it was built.

