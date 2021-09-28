Kidnapping, killings: Give firearms to security units in Nigerian schools, SSANU President tells FG

‘The worst mistake the Federal Government will further make is not to take serious action to put an end to the attacks and kidnappings targeted at schools and students in Nigeria.’ This and other admonitions are the message the National President of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Comrade Mohammed H. Ibrahim, in this interview with Christian Appolos, sends to President Muhammmadu Buhari-led government. Excerpts:

The education sector, the unions and their greatest challenge

Insecurity is the number one issue troubling the education sector right now. The issue of security threats in our schools across the country has become so alarming. Right now, the…