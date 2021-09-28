Lagos partners MAAN for maize production

THE Lagos State Government says it is partnering with the Maize Farmers‘ Association of Nigeria (MAAN) in order to explore the possibilities of maize production in the State.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya who made this known over the weekend in Lagos when she received members of the Maize Farmers‘ Association of Nigeria explained that the meeting cannot be over emphasized in view of the opportunities available for the sourcing of silage from the partnership.

Silage is a very cheap and affordable source of feed for livestock in the State particularly cows and the need for collaboration with the Maize Farmers Association of Nigeria is coming on the heels of…