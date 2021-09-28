NALDA inaugurates 30,000 birds capacity integrated farm estate in Yobe

SENATE President, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has inuagurated an integrated farm estate in Yobe state built by the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

The farm estate which houses 10 poultry pens that contain 30,000 old layers and an incubation centre is sitting on 20 hectares of land, and is expected to produce about 250,000 noilers annually for sales.

Located at Gasamu, Jakusko local government in Yobe State, the farm estate has 30 youth who are the beneficiaries, to manage the birds in a one person for 1000 birds arrangement.

Speaking at the inauguration at the weekend, the Executive Secretary of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, said,” we are here today for the commissioning…