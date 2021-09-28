Nigeria @ 61: Experts blame leadership failure for housing crisis

Less than 72 hours from now, precisely Friday, October 1, Nigerians will roll out drums to celebrate the nation’s 61st independence anniversary. But experts in the real estate sector are of the opinion that there is nothing much to celebrate, going by the huge housing deficit of over 17 million units in the country, insecurity and poor policy implementation. DAYO AYEYEMI, reports.

Nigeria has the potential to house all its citizens at 61, going by the presence of abundant natural and human resources, but due to failure of leadership, many of the citizens are without a roof over their heads, while some others live in slums and unhealthy environments.

Speaking to Nigerian Tribune when…