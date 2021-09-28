Okowa cancels engagements, mourns Supreme Court Judge, Oseji

Gov Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has expressed deep sadness over the demise of legal icon and judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Samuel Oseji.

The governor also cancelled all official engagements on Tuesday in honour of the late judge who passed away on Monday.

Oseji, who was sworn in as a justice of the apex court in Nigeria in November 2020, hailed from Idumuje-Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta. He died at the age of 67 in Abuja after a brief illness.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, on Tuesday, Okowa commiserated with the Supreme Court of Nigeria, the people of Aniocha North Local Government Area and Idumuje-Unor community over the…