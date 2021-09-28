[OPINION] Dele Momodu: A child of independence in search of freedom

Deserving ovation in any part of the world is a matter of maintaining a positive impact after the evaluation of one’s accumulated deeds. Humans are not popular with the habit of giving accolades to people who are not deserving of it, and if they are compelled to do so, it would be noticed from the get-go that they are merely following instructions or being sarcastic. One of the notable people whom Nigerians may give accolades to without compulsion is Chief Dele Momodu. Many people have written their names in the golden book of Nigeria, and it appears the journalist and businessman is one of them. Dele Momodu has not only written his name on the sand of time as far as Nigerian celebrity…