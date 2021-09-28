Protect schools from attack, NHRC tells FG

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, on Tuesday said there is the need to better protect education in Nigeria now that the country is recording various forms of attacks on schools and educational facilities.

Ojukwu stated this in Abuja while speaking at a pre-event for the forthcoming 4th International Conference on Safe Schools Declaration with the theme, “Making commitment a reality: Towards the Abuja Conference.”

The NHRC boss said the various crises being experienced in Nigeria had led to the killing and abduction of thousands of learners, teachers and education personnel.

He said the forthcoming Conference, which will be the first of…