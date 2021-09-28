Two US military impostors jailed for love scam in Ilorin

Justice Mohammed Sanni of the Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced Sunday Akinrodolu and Tobi George, who posed as United States of America military officers, to various jail terms over offences bordering on love scam and other internet-related fraud.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Wilson Uwujaren, Akinrodolu and George were jailed alongside one Oluwajobi Victor on separate charges of fraud preferred against them by the Ilorin zonal command of the antigraft agency.

The convicts were among the 34 suspected internet fraudsters arrested in different locations in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State on March 8, 2021.

While…