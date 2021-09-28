Zamfara FRSC warns drivers on night travels, overspeeding

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Zamfara State has warned drivers against night driving, overspeeding and reckless driving, saying they kill faster.

The FRSC also attributed road crashes to bad roads even as it disclosed that road accidents have reduced to about forty percent in the state.

Speaking during the flag-off of Ember Months Sensitization for members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) held on Monday in Gusau, Zamfara Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Iro Danladi warned drivers to always obey road traffic laws in the state.

According to the sector commander, sensitization of drivers on traffic rules and regulations in the state will continue throughout…