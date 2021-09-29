Bauchi NUJ plants 100 tree seedlings in state university to fight desertification

Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has planted 100 tree seedlings at the Permanent Campus of Bauchi State University, Gadau (BASUG) as part of its contributions to fighting desertification in the state.

While leading other members of the NUJ in the tree planting on Wednesday, the Council Chairman, Comrade Umar Sa’idu said that the Council decided to join the tree planting campaign in order to reclaim the lost forest in the state.

Umar Sa’idu added that considering the speed at which the state is losing its forest areas due to the activities of people who are engaged in illegal felling of trees, concerted efforts must be made to reclaim the forests by…