Buhari congratulates D’Tigress on winning FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the D’Tigress, Nigeria’s senior women basketball team on their victory at the 2021 FIBA AfroBasket Women’s Championship in Cameroon.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) Tuesday said the president “is extremely delighted to see our team excel over and over again on the regional and world stages, demonstrating that with hardwork, resilience and dedication, victory is sure.”

It noted that President Buhari joined Nigerians in celebrating the unique achievements of the winning team, praying that the discipline and talent which made them three-time Africa champions in a row, will…