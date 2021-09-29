Coca-Cola introduces new global brand philosophy 4 years after

Coca-Cola has introduced a new global brand philosophy and platform called Real Magic after four years of Taste The Feeling.

Speaking on this novelled initiative exclusively to Tribune Online, The Vice President and Managing Director, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Alfred Olajide described the new platform as a tweak in the brand’s trademark promise of uniting and uplifting people will the relevance for the world.

The Managing Director revealed that the initiative was borne out of the lessons from the last 18 months, which focuses on the existence of magic in unity for extraordinary moments.

He explained that the new philosophy gives a fresh perspective on the quotidian moments dismissed,…