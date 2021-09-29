Delta Attorney-General assures staff of conducive environment

THE Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Delta State, Isaiah Bozimo, has assured staff at the zonal office of the ministry at Effurun, in Uvwie Local Government Area, that the state government is committed to addressing their challenges for effective service delivery.

Bozimo, who visited the ministry’s Zonal Office at Effurun in company of the Permanent Secretary, Omamuzo Erebe and other management staff, said he would not rest on his oars until the working environment of staff was conducive enough for work.

He promised to provide all the offices with outdated furnitures with new ones in the shortest time possible so that their working environment would be comfortable enough…