Flood: Red Cross distributes relief materials to 100 households in Anambra 

The Nigerian Red Cross Society in collaboration with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) and Federal Ministry of Disaster & Humanitarian Affairs, has distributed relief materials worth N6.5 million to vulnerable households affected by the 2020 flood in Anambra state.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the distribution was held within the various flood-affected communities of Ossomala in Ogbaru local government and Abohfomili in Awka North Council area respectively.

Presenting the items, while flagging off the exercise for the people of Ossomala community at St. Patrick’s Nursery & Primary School, Ossomala, on Tuesday, the Director, Restoring Family Live (RFL)/ Support…