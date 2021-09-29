Group begs NDC to get bail for Nigerian cleric incarcerated in South Africa

REV. Timothy Omotoso, a Nigerian based in South Africa and founder of Jesus Dominion International, South Africa was incarcerated at St. Alban’s Prison, Port Elizabeth since April 2017, based on charges by the South African Hawks (South Africa’s Directorate for priority Crime Investigation), in Port Elizabeth based on allegations by some former choir members of Port Elizabeth branch of the church, and some former pastors of the church.

The ex members accused him of sexual molestation on a programme on South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), titled ‘specialassignment’ which featured alleged victims of sexual molestation by Rev. Omotoso.

Rev. Omotoso was arrested at the airport…