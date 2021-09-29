IPOB not behind the killing of Akunyili, others in Anambra ― Powerful

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has debunked the report that it is behind the killing of Dr Chike Akunyili, husband of Dora Akunyii, and others in Anambra State.

The group spokesperson Comrade Emma Powerful made this known in an interview with Tribune Online on Wednesday.

According to Powerful, IPOB are not unknown gunmen and regrets why people with evil agendas for the people of Biafra still link IPOB to the murderous group.

Powerful also added that IPOB has no intention of fomenting trouble and warned those linking them to unknown gunmen to desist from such allegations.

“Dora Akunyili’s husband is not our problem and cannot…