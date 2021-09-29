Kano to establish anti-street begging agency

KANO State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has said that the state government is set to establish an Anti-Street Begging Agency to effectively checkmate the long-held practice of street begging

Governor Ganduje said this while receiving the leadership of amalgamation of civil society organisations in the state, during the State Executive Council meeting held at Africa House, Government House, Kano.

The delegation was led by Malam Ibrahim Waiya, who led other leaders from different civil society groups, to further strengthen calls for streamlining the fight against street begging.

Ganduje said, “An agency will be put in place with full staff to look into this issue of street begging. We…