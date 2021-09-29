Nigeria at 61: Osinbajo, Okonkwo, others for Yoda Paga

As part of the activities marking Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day, vice president Professor Yemi Osinbajo and General Overseer of the Redeemed Evangelical Mission, Bishop Mike Okonkwo, will lead other notable clerics in the country in a seven-hour praise and prayer session on October 1.

The programme with the theme, “Yoda Paga” is an interdenominational prayer session that will hold at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Strong Tower Sanctuary, Ogudu, Lagos.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that Professor Osinbajo will lead a prayer session for the well-being of the country.

Other speakers at the event include Intercontinental Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, (RCCG),…