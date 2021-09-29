Nigeria joins WHO on global roadmap to defeat meningitis

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) joins the global community to welcome the launch of the global roadmap to defeat meningitis by 2030.

The launch of the roadmap by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the 28th of September 2021 illustrates a significant commitment towards meningitis control. This is especially critical for Nigeria as meningitis remains a major public health challenge.

The global road map sets out a plan to tackle the main causes of acute bacterial meningitis through three strategic goals such as; eliminate epidemics of bacterial meningitis; reduce cases of vaccine-preventable bacterial meningitis by 50% and deaths by 70% and reduce disability and improve the…