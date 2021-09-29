Still on COVID-19 vaccines – Tribune Online

Without a doubt, the word, ‘COVID-19’ is familiar to everyone except infants. The pandemic unarguably shook the world and humbled superpowers as equals to third-world countries. Notably, coronavirus enabled poor and developing countries to also boldly ban citizens and travelers from rich, developed nations including USA, United Kingdom and Switzerland, amongst others, from entry. This was hitherto unbelievable. Above all, the pandemic unimaginably makes health experts – medical practitioners, pharmacists, professors in health fields to submit to security guards with little knowledge on health for temperature checks. Indeed, Covid-19 shook the world.

Coronavirus disease was first…