Subnational governments record 12% growth yearly ― Fayemi

Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Wednesday disclosed that the domestication of various reforms over the past six years, yielded a compound annual growth of 12% from N687 billion in 2015 to NGN1.21 trillion by 2020.

The reforms, according to him, include legal revisions, policy directives, institutional restructuring, and technological innovations to improve tax administrative processes and procedures.

Governor Fayemi stated this in Abuja at the 7th NGF IGR Learning Event with the theme: ‘Setting the social minimum through tax for service programme’, which was instituted to bring together…