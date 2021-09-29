The problem with our politicians is do or die —Yusuf Alli, SAN

Mallam Yusuf Alli (SAN) is the chairman of Pro-Chancellors in Nigeria and Chairman, Governing Board, University of Osun (UNIOSUN). In this interview with ADEOLU ADEYEMO, he spoke on how he felt when the Osun State government awarded him as one of the outstanding Nigerians at the celebration of its 30th anniversary of the state’s existence.

WHAT do you think is often responsible for conflicting decisions of courts of law in the country?

This is part of the problem I identified earlier, that is, underdevelopment in the system. But, I must say that many of our colleagues are at the centre of this problem. If you don’t file a case, nobody will hear anything. I think the Nigeria Bar…