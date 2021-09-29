Under security lockdown, northern Nigeria’s economy on hold

Straddling a caravan route to the Sahara, the city of Sokoto has since ancient times been a major trading hub in Nigeria’s extreme northwest savannah.

But a surge in attacks and mass school kidnappings by criminal gangs, known locally as bandits, has dealt the region a terrible blow, making farming and trading impossible for many.

Seeking to stop the violence, authorities in the northwest including in Sokoto state have imposed restrictions on travel and commerce that residents say are adding to the economic hardship.

Earlier this month, 13 districts across the state were put under a lockdown that included a ban on the transport of cattle and firewood, a suspension of some animal markets…