Climate change, insecurity hindering food security ― OFAB

The Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB), has said that climate change, insecurity and other factors are affecting the move to achieve food security.

OFAB said the need to adopt biotechnology has become necessary in order to address these factors affecting food production.

Speaking at the maiden edition and launch of the OFAB day celebration, OFAB Project Manager, Vitumnbiko Chinoko said, technology has to be a part of the food system.

Chinoko said with this poor food system, African Continent has more numbers of malnourished people across the world.

He, however, said more farmers are beginning to embrace technology and technologies will be passed to farmers to ensure food…