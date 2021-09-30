Femi Adesina’s impostor bags 28 years imprisonment , loses house, car, others to FG

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court, Ilorin on Thursday, sentenced a self-styled Muslim cleric (Alfa) in Ilorin, Jamiu Isiaka to 28 years imprisonment over offences bordering on fraud and obtaining by false pretence.

The court held that the offences are contrary to Section 1(1) (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006, adding that the prison time is to be observed at Mandala Correctional Centre, Ilorin.

Justice Mahmud Abdulgafar while delivering judgement held that the prosecution had tendered enough evidence to convince the court that the self-acclaimed Alfa Jamiu was guilty of the allegations brought against him by the Economic and…