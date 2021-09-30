‘Forget iron pills, eat plantain to boost your blood level’

Several studies carried out on Telfairia occidentalis, which is commonly known as fluted pumpkin or ‘ugwu’, have proven that a diet containing ‘ugwu’ extract can significantly improve blood levels by boosting the packed cell volume (PCV).

Now, experts say that an alternative to Ugwu in stimulating the production of haemoglobin in the red blood cells is fruit and peel of plantain. Eating plantain is not the only way the fruit can help to keep individuals healthy, it can also help boost the red cell count in the body, so helping in cases of anaemia.

Anaemia is a condition where there is a decrease in the number of red blood cells or haemoglobin in the blood, leading to fatigue,…