Good governance: Dogara emphasizes adherence to rule of law

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara, on Thursday, emphasized strict adherence to the rule of law for good governance and sustenance of the social contract between the state and the governed.

Because of the problem that may arise as a result of strict insistence on legal formalism, he, however, said some forms of derogation are allowed within the legal norms to ensure that the rule of law remains potent.

Dogara, in a message to a summit, themed “Strengthening the Rule of Law Through Technology”, organised by the Law Students Association of Nigeria held in Abuja said everybody is equal before the Law.

“The idea that no one is above the law, though…