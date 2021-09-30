JUST IN: Passengers in Lagos stranded as fuel suppliers stop service to BRT buses

Hundred of passengers heading to their various offices on Lagos Island using the Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) initiative were on Thursday stranded over a scarcity of buses caused by the shortage of fuel supply for running of the bus.

The scarcity which cut across the routes operated by the BRT buses was most pronounced on the Abule -Egba – Obalende route.

At the Sbule-Egba BRT park, many BRT buses under Primero, one of the franchise holders running the initiative, were seen parked with no driver inside them.

According to some of the passengers, the BRT buses that were parked had no fuel in them. A cross-section of the passengers who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune explained that the…