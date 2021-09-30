Malami reconvenes Prerogative of Mercy committee, set to treat over 320 clemency requests

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami SAN, has rekindled the hope of over 320 convicts and ex-convicts to be granted clemency or pardon by officially reconvening the meeting of the Presidential Advisory Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy (PACPM).

Malami, who chaired the committee meeting held at the Federal Ministry of Justice Abuja, declared the commencement of the parley following the dire need to decongest the various correctional centres nationwide and across the six geo-political zones of the federation.

It would be recalled that the committee, constituted to make President Muhammadu Buhari discharge his constitutional role of granting…