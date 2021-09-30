On Adelabu’s qualities – Tribune Online

Leaders are not made of oaks and rocks; one doesn’t have to get a degree in petrology to know a leader. As Ralph Wado Emerson says “every great institution is a shadow of a single man.” Here is a leader per excellence whose ability to reflect hastily and handle challenges with perception has resulted in his business ventures spreading wide like an inferno in wood land and translating vision into reality. He is a leader who takes care of little mistakes, reflects and acts. That he rose to the top can only spring surprises to those who are caught unawares with his “Midas touch”.

When he lost the political contest, many thought that it would come as a “faithless misfortune”…