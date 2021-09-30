StarTimes unveils top Nollywood lineup tomorrow

Spending time at home with family members on Independence Day, October 1 will be fun moments this year as StarTimes has lined up top-rated Nollywood movies to entertain everyone.

ST Nollywood Plus channel will air back-to-back hits, with themes mirroring struggles faced as a nation. These movies include 1929, an adaption of Aba women riot; Ajuwaya, which narrates the ordeals faced by youth corps members; 93days, the ebola experience; Makete Must Sell, a comedy flick to lighten the day; and Lagos Landing, a Nollywood-French cinema action thriller.

93days, featuring Bimbo Manuel, Gideon Okeke, and Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, among others. 93 Days, a drama thriller recounts the 2014 Ebola outbreak…