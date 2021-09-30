Teachers to enjoy enhanced salary structure from January 2022, says minister

The Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, says teachers will begin to enjoy the new salary structure promised by President Muhammadu Buhari from January 2022.

Nwajiuba made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja at a symposium organised by the Ministry of Education.

The symposium is part of activities to mark the forthcoming 2021 World Teachers Day with the theme “Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery.”

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Sonny Echono, noted that work was being concluded on the enhanced salary structure.

He further disclosed that work was also being concluded on other incentives promised by the president…