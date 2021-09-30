VAT: Oyo seeks to join Rivers’ suit against FG

Oyo State government has asked the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for joinder in the suit instituted by the Rivers State government against the Attorney-General of the Federation in respect to the bid by the state to take over the collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) from the Federal Government.

The suit, instituted by the Attorney-General of Oyo State, Professor Oyelowo Oyewo, is seeking an order of the Appellate Court to enable Oyo State to join the suit as an interested party.

In the suit, the government of Oyo State is seeking two orders, namely: an order of the court joining the Attorney-General of Oyo State as a respondent on the appeal with suit…