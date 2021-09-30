Wreck removal will open maritime sector to investment opportunities — Amaechi

Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, recently flagged off the National Wreck Removal exercise in Lagos, with a declaration that the maritime sector was being opened up for great investment opportunities with the exercise. Amaechi extolled the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, for the initiative, saying, “This creative venture of clearing our waters of wrecks and derelicts, apart from guaranteeing better safety of navigation, opens up the prospects of many new investments in the maritime industry.

“This would tremendously help the Federal Government’s economic diversification drive and enhance…