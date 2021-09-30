X3M Ideas revamps Lagos public schools’ laboratory

Nigerian international creative agency, X3M Ideas, on Thursday, unveiled yet another project as part of its student-based CSR initiative.

The company set up in 2012 by CEO, Steve Babaeko, unveiled a newly revamped science laboratory at the Oregun Junior High School in Lagos in celebration of its ninth anniversary.

Speaking on why X3M Ideas has over the years consistently delivered impactful student-based intervention projects, Steve said, “We recognise the importance of the youth in the future of our great nation and empowering them has become a goal for us at X3M Ideas.

“As a product of the public school system in Nigeria, I recognize the importance of empowering students, enabling…