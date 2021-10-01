2023: PDP will produce presidential candidate that will be acceptable to all Nigerians ― Ogidi

A former Vice National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-South, Mr. Emmanuel Ogidi on Thursday disclosed that the party will produce a presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, that will be acceptable to all Nigerians at the forthcoming National Convention.

Mr. Ogidi who expressed the concern during a media chat on the 61st Independent Anniversary, make electronic transmission of election results compulsory as part of ongoing electoral reform.

He said: “I believe there is hope, as a Christian I believe God has better things for us and with the way PDP is coming now, that is the new hope for Nigeria.

“I will encourage Nigerians to give us another chance and let…