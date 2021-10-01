AERO contractors takes delivery of two Airbus 320 aircraft in Abuja

Aero Contractors aviation company on Thursday took delivery of two Airbus 320 from Heston airline based in Lithuania.

The two aircraft arrived Abuja on Thursday afternoon and was immediately received at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja by the Managing Director of the airline, Capt. Abdullahi Mahmood, along with other senior executives of the airline.

While taken delivery of the aircrafts, Mahmood said the new purchased aeroplanes will boost the fleet of the airline and provide the much needed capacity to serve the Nigerian market, adding that the aircraft is the first of its kind in the Nigerian market.

“We are pleased to secure these two aircraft through House of Five…