Akinola mourns death of Ibarapa Muslim leader, Ojolowo

THE Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Dawud Akinola, has commiserated with the immediate family, the Muslim community in Ibarapa and Oyo State in general over the death of the Aare Musulumi of Ibarapaland, Alhaji Sanusi Mustapha Ojolowo.

In a statement, Akinola described Ojolowo as “a very religious, amiable, generous and detribalised Nigerian.”

He said: “I received the news of the death of Alhaji Sanusi Mustapha Ojolowo with shock but I quickly remembered the verses of the Qur’an which states that every soul shall taste death.

“Alhaji Ojolowo was a pious man who always worked for the unity of Muslims and served Allah and humanity without ceasing.

“For decades, with his…