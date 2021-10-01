Anambra Assembly holds public hearing on Anti-Open Grazing Law

The Anambra State House of Assembly, on Thursday, held a one-day public hearing on a Bill for a Law on Open Grazing of Cattle and other Livestock Prohibition and Ranches Establishment at the Conference Hall, Government House Awka.

In his remark at the hearing, the Speaker of the House, Honourable Uche Okafor, said the anti-open grazing bill is not targeted at anybody or group but to promote peaceful co-existence in the state.

According to the Speaker, the public hearing was important, because, as we are all aware, Open grazing of Cattle with its associated problems has generated a lot of interest and concern in the country with the Southern Nigeria Governors resolving that a bill…